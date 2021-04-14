E3 and its media partners will work hand in hand to cross-promote and cover the entire E3 experience for everyone to enjoy.

To help extend E3’s reach worldwide this year, it’s been announced today that they’ve partnered with IGN, Future Games, GameSpot, Polygon, IGN China and Game Bonfire, with additional distribution still to be announced.

As part of this special elite club, that we’re totally not jealous of not being in, these publications will be doing “coordinated broadcasts, wide coverage, media talent participation and original programming, among other features.”

This year’s E3 is set to being “an unmatched experience with new levels of access for fans around the globe” as the announcement touts with “major publisher showcases, press conferences, thrilling reveals, extended livestreams and special guest appearances.”

President & CEO of the ESA, Stanley Pierre-Louis said in the announcement that “enlisting some of the industry’s biggest media partners to help deliver the highly-anticipated news, reveals and more is crucial to a successful showcase” which is key to their goal of being the “most innovative and collaborative event in the video game industry”.

With E3 running this year from Saturday, June 12 through Tuesday, June 15, we’ll be doing our best to bring you all the vital coverage from the event which is shaping up to be one to watch this year.