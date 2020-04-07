The planned “online experience” for the yearly Electronic Entertainment Expo has been cancelled as publishers decide to do their own thing instead of “attending” E3 2021.

Previously, the ESA were said to be “exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020”. The options have been explored; there can’t have been many.

In an article by PC Gamer, the ESA revealed that they would not be hosting any digital version of E3 2020.

Instead of the traditional conferences hosted by individual publishers, the ESA will instead be hosting “individual company announcements” on their own platforms. Instead, publishers will be announcing new titles on their own platforms with the ESA simply reconfirming.

“Given the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be presenting an online E3 2020 event in June,” the ESA spokesperson told PC Gamer. “Instead, we will be working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements, including on www.E3expo.com, in the coming months.”

“We look forward to bringing our industry and community together in 2021 to present a reimagined E3 that will highlight new offerings and thrill our audiences.”

While PlayStation will, once again, be absent from E3 proceedings, Microsoft will still be hosting a digital event.