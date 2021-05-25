Techland has teased a Dying Light 2 event as part of a livestream on this coming Thursday, May 27th at 8 PM BST, that you can watch on Techland’s Twitch channel.

The studio announced the upcoming livestream in a mysterious package sent to us earlier last week which contained a UV torch and a swanky poster with some secret messaging to uncover.

The poster also came with a note to get us all excited about the game once more, which said:

“Hello, survivor!

Remember Harran?

Of course you do. But all that – that was just the beginning… Now The City is our refuge, and it needs your help.

Want to know more?

You will, but you’ll have to hunt. I had to hide the info – this place isn’t safe. Track down the clues and remember, it’s all for your eyes only. This message cannot fall into the wrong hands.

You’re our last chance, survivor!”

Are you dying 2 know more?

Because we sure are dying 2 tell you more about Dying Light 2!

See you on @Twitch!https://t.co/iNbVNq1qtH pic.twitter.com/YJrcZKvW3S — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) May 25, 2021

It’s a neat press release, but we’re still waiting on the livestream to know any more about Dying Light 2. After being revealed back at E3 2018 and later seeing gameplay at E3 2019, Techland has been exceptionally quiet about development and progress, but hopefully, that is all set to change.