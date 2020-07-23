Square Enix has revealed that Dragon Quest XI S will finally be coming Xbox One consoles later this year.

The beloved JRPG by Square Enix is an expanded version of the PlayStation 4 original that released a few years ago. While the JRPG released on Nintendo Switch last year, the expanded Dragon Quest XI S content has yet to come to PlayStation 4.

Embark upon an epic adventure as The Luminary: the chosen one in a world that vows to hunt him down. The Luminary and his unique band of loyal companions work together to survive an onslaught of ne’er-do-wells and overthrow the dark forces that plot to plunge the world of Erdrea into chaos. Explore the massive world of DRAGON QUEST and awaken your power in this can’t-miss adventure! The Definitive Edition includes all the content from the original release of the acclaimed DRAGON QUEST XI, and adds extra character-specific scenarios, the choice of playing with the original soundtrack or a grand orchestral version of the music, the ability to switch between 2D and 3D graphic modes, a Japanese voice-acting option, and much more!

Dragon Quest XI S will launch directly in Xbox Game Pass on both console and PC. Watch the trailer below: