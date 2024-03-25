Double tapping won't skip 10 seconds but directly to the 'highly watched' parts of videos on YouTube

by Devesh Beri 

Key notes

  • YouTube tests AI-powered recommendations to skip to engaging parts of videos (limited test for Premium users).
  • AI-powered navigation could save viewers time but might limit exposure to full videos.

YouTube is currently testing a new feature, an AI-powered recommendation system for videos. In a small-scale experiment currently exclusive to YouTube Premium users in the US, a new feature that uses machine learning to analyze viewership patterns and identify frequently watched segments within videos.

When a user double-taps to skip ahead in an eligible video, the system might suggest jumping directly to these sections rather than forwarding a few seconds. This is done to give viewers the most engaging parts of videos.

As per YouTube:

The way it works is, if a viewer is double tapping to skip ahead on an eligible segment, we’ll show a jump ahead button that will take them to the next point in the video that we think they’re aiming for. This feature will also be available to creators while watching their own videos.

The AI-powered navigation system has the potential to improve viewer experience by simplifying content discovery, particularly for users with limited time.

However, concerns exist regarding the potential for this feature to limit exposure to the entirety of a video and potentially disrupt the creator’s intended flow.

