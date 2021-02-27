Doorbuster deal: Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet worth $649 for free when you buy a Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

If you are planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone, Samsung US now has a great deal for you. When you buy an unlocked version of Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet worth $649 for free. If you want the more premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet, you can get it for just $100. Yes, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Tab S7+ worth $849 for just $100.

Galaxy Z Fold2 features:

  • Refined 2-in-1 Design: A new, revolutionary mobile experience with on-demand expansive viewing, seamless interactivity, and cinematic infinity displays; Folded, it’s a cell phone – unfolded, it’s a tablet
  • Adaptive Flex Mode: Capture hands-free photos and videos from any angle, and control Android apps by using both halves of the large display; Preview on one half and video chat, record, browse, edit, and more on the other screen
  • Productivity & Play: The latest Galaxy cellphone brings seamless integration of hardware and software, so you can multitask while using multiple apps; Enjoy wireless DeX productivity, which allows you to use a monitor or TV as a second to display for gaming, working, and more
  • Power Packed: Advanced processor and impressive 12GB RAM give you fast and powerful performance for fluid multitasking and gaming with little lag — and 256GB internal storage gives your cellular phone the space to hold it all
  • 5G Connectivity: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Galaxy Z Fold 5G; Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat

You can order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 here from Samsung.com.

Source: Samsung

