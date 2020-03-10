The DOOMicorn is coming to DOOM Eternal

Those with Twitch Prime accounts will be able to pick up the DOOMicorn Slayer Master Collection, which sees Doomguy turned into a delightful prancing unicorn while slaying hordes of demons.

The DOOMicorn Slayer Master Collection consists of the DOOMicorn Slayer Skin, multiple variants, a couple of podiums, some animations, an exclusive icon, and an exclusive nameplate and title. You can find the complete list of included items below.

‘DOOMicorn’ Slayer Skin

‘Purple Pony’ Skin Variant

‘Night-mare’ Skin Variant

‘Magic Meadow’ Base Podium

‘For Those Who Dare to Dream!’ Maxed-Out Podium

‘Clip Clop’ Stance Animation

‘Haymaker’ Intro Animation

‘Horsing Around’ Victory Animation

‘Love Conquers All’ Player Icon

‘Super Sparkle Slayer’ Nameplate & Title

All you need to do to pick up your sweet loot is link your Bethesda.net account to your Twitch Prime account at any point between March 20th and April 21st.

DOOM Eternal launches on March 20th for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia. A Nintendo Switch version of the game is due out sometime in the future.

Coincidentally, March 20th is also the day that Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on the Nintendo Switch. We can only assume that the Switch release is delayed due to Doomguy taking some time off to visit his good friend Isabelle at her new island paradise.

If you’re excited for DOOM Eternal, then consider giving our preview from our time with the game at EGX a read. We wrote that “DOOM Eternal is one of the best things [we’ve] ever touched. And [we’ve] barely even scratched it. Doot.”