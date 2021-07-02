Marty Stratton, executive producer, revealed today in a development update that DOOM Eternal won’t be getting an invasion mode, but will receive a horde mode instead.

Similar to many delays we’ve seen throughout this year and the last, DOOM Eternal’s invasion mode is a casualty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which forced many studios’ to close or work from home.

It’s not all bad news, however, as while Invasion mode may be dead and gone, there are now plans for a new single-player horde mode in its place. Stratton explained that this change of direction comes after the id Software team “heard how many of you enjoy the range of gameplay and combat available in the expansions and master levels.”

“With these factors in mind, we have decided to redirect our focus from Invasion Mode to creating a totally new single-player horde mode,” Stratton continued, saying that id is “confident this horde mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you’re looking for in the game.”

There’s no news of a release date for this new horde mode just yet, as we’re having to wait until QuakeCon in August for that. Until then, DOOM Eternal has just received its next-gen Update 6 which adds ray tracing and performance improvements, so there’s never been a better time to replay it.