Bethesda has revealed that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners will get free next-gen upgrades for Doom Eternal and Elder Scrolls Online.

Revealed through a new blog post on the Bethesda website, the publisher announced that both Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online will be fully playable through backward compatibility on launch day for the new consoles.

Sometime after launch, Bethesda will be pushing additional next-gen upgrades to Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online to take full advantage of numerous next-gen features.

None of the next-gen upgrades have been specifically listed but it seems unlikely that either game will see the addition of ray-tracing simply because of the fact that both games’ PC versions don’t support that technology.