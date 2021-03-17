After being leaked then subsequently officially teased a few days ago. The full trailer for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two has dropped and gives us its release date. Tomorrow.

It wouldn’t be typical doom fashion if it didn’t make one hell of an entrance, and launching the day after your trailer is just that.

The trailer, which you can watch here, hypes up the end of the extremely one-sided fight of Doomguy VS hell which supposedly ‘ends here’ if the trailer is to be believed.

Also showing off some spectacularly epic scale, the trailer looks undoubtedly exciting, and mercifully we don’t have to speculate for long, with the second campaign DLC for DOOM Eternal releasing tomorrow.

If you’re not interested enough already, there are also new enemy variants, a new weapon in the Sentinel Hammer, and there’s also a giant dragon that pops up at one point, even if it’s just in a cutscene, is pretty damn cool.



Thanks to PC Gamer for the non-age-gated trailer above.