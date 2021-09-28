Nintendo has finally confirmed that Universal Studios Japan’s Super Nintendo World is getting an expansion, with a Donkey Kong themed area opening in 2024.

“To further immerse guests into Nintendo’s well-known series of games, Universal Studios Japan will expand the land to include a new area themed after Donkey Kong,” Nintendo announced in a press release earlier today.

Expanding the park by approximately 70%, this new area “will feature a roller coaster, interactive experiences and themed merchandise and food. Guests will be able to take a walk on the wild side through the lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live.”

As fun as it sounds, Super Nintendo World hasn’t been without issue, as recently as Goomba Tower toppled over due to high winds which were caused by Typhoon Lupit. Hopefully, when the Donkey Kong park expansion opens, it will have everything glued down properly so this doesn’t happen again.

Super Nintendo World locations are also planned to launch at Universal Studio’s Hollywood, as well as at locations in Florida where construction is already underway. There is currently no date when these US parks will open.