DoD ready to reconsider certain aspects of JEDI cloud contract decision

Microsoft was awarded with the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract last year. In December, Amazon filed a lawsuit against DoD’s decision. Later, Amazon was seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent the issuance of substantive task orders under the JEDI contract. In response to Amazon’s filing, a judge ordered a temporary block on the JEDI cloud contract. As per the contract, Microsoft would have started the contract work on Feb. 11. Because of this new order, Microsoft temporarily stopped all the work related to this contract.

Recently, the opinion provided by U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith on this case was unsealed. In the report, Judge mentioned that Amazon is likely to succeed on the merits of its argument that the DoD improperly evaluated Microsoft’s price scenario regarding storage services. Amazon claims that Microsoft’s storage solution scenario assessed by DoD is not technically feasible.

In response to Amazon’s claims in court, DoD has now responded in court that it is ready to “reconsider certain aspects” of its decision to award the contract to Microsoft. The DoD is asking for 120 days to assess the issue pointed out in the court by Amazon. Rachel VanJohnson, a spokeswoman with the Pentagon’s cloud computing program office, offered the following statement:

“While we disagree with the Court’s decision, we must address the findings in the Court’s Order with the intent of ensuring our warfighters will get this urgent and critically needed technology as quickly and efficiently as possible. As such, the Department determined that the best and most efficient path forward is to conduct a re-evaluation of the proposals in order to address the Court’s noted concerns.”

Amazon Web Services spokesman Drew Herdener said the following in response to DoD’s reply in the court:

“We are pleased that the DoD has acknowledged ‘substantial and legitimate’ issues that affected the JEDI award decision, and that corrective action is necessary. We look forward to complete, fair, and effective corrective action that fully insulates the re-evaluation from political influence and corrects the many issues affecting the initial flawed award.”

Microsoft responded with the following statement:

“We believe the Department of Defense made the correct decision when they awarded the contract. However, we support their decision to reconsider a small number of factors as it is likely the fastest way to resolve all issues and quickly provide the needed modern technology to people across our armed forces. Throughout this process, we’ve focused on listening to the needs of the DoD, delivering the best product, and making sure nothing we did delayed the procurement process. We are not going to change this approach now.”

Source: WashingtonPost