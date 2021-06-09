Xbox has joined forces with Disney once again to offer another 30 day trial of Disney+ to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members through the perks program.

After a recent perk gave Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members four months of Spotify Premium, Xbox has smashed it out of the park once again, this time teaming up with Disney to give new and renewed access to one of the biggest streaming platforms available.

On top of the new shows premiering on the platform such as Loki, which debuts today on the 9th of June, you can also watch countless movies, series, and originals from throughout Disney’s immense back catalogue of media.

For those who’ve already claimed this perk the last time it was offered, never fear, as according to the Xbox Wire news post announcing this perk, “whether you claimed the previous Disney+ Perk or not, Ultimate members who do not currently have an active Disney+ subscription will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery.”

When Xbox first joined forces for this promotion back in last holiday season, Disney+ was just kicking off the impressive lineup of shows it’s created so there was a lot to be excited for. Since then, two hit Marvel shows have been released onto the platform for you to binge through while waiting for episodes of Loki, which this trail will no doubt want to get you hooked on.

Loki’s coming and we’re way happier about it than he is… probably because the latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk is 30-days of @DisneyPlus! (terms apply) pic.twitter.com/svicRVGS70 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 8, 2021

For all the legal details, this promotion will only be available to new Disney+ subscribers, and of course, you have to be over 18 as well. After the trial, a subscription will renew as you might expect as well, so make sure to cancel it if you don’t want to keep using the service.