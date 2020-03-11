Disney+ is now available in India — almost two weeks ahead of the scheduled launch date. However, unlike in the USA, Canada, and everywhere else in the world, Disney+ is available through already existing Hotstar, which is currently the OTT market leader in the country with more than 45 percent market share.

If you’re a Hotstar subscriber, you can now enjoy more than a dozen original titles from Disney, including “Diary of a Future President,” “Disney Family Sundays,” “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings,” “Encore,” “High School Musical,” “The Mandalorian,” and “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.” And all of these require no extra cost. This means there is no change in the existing subscription plans, which means Disney+ Hotstar pricing starts at Rs 999 ($14) for a year and goes all the way up to Rs 3,588 ($48) a year.

Disney earlier said it wants to take the full advantage of IPL, short for Indian Premier League, which is only a few weeks away. While Disney now has the broadcasting and streaming rights of most of the cricket tournaments, it won’t be easy for the company to win the Indian market as Disney+ Hotstar will now go head to head against the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Voot, SonyLIV, Jio TV, Jio Cinema.

via TechCrunch