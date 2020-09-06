Microsoft stopped bundling a Type cover with its Surface Pro devices a long ago, but as you have heard from pretty much every tech expert, Surface Pro without a Type Cover means you’re missing out on the opportunity to use the Surface Pro as a full-fledged laptop. In case you’re someone who’s using the Surace Pro as a tablet, now you have a good opportunity to make your Surface Pro behave like a laptop purchasing the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover at a discounted price.
Microsoft’s Surface Pro Signature Type Cover is now available at $119.10, down from $159.99 — that’s a straight $40.89 discount if you do the math.
Surface Pro Signature Type Cover features
- Features a full mechanical keyset, backlit keys, and large trackpad for precise navigation and control
- Slim and compact, yet performs like a traditional, full-size keyboard
- Clicks in place instantly — use in combination with Surface Pro 7 kickstand for a best-in-class laptop experience anywhere.
- Luxurious Alcantara material on select covers is soft and smooth, yet durable and stain resistant
- Close to protect screen and conserve battery, or fold back completely for a take-anywhere tablet
You can buy Microsoft’s Surface Signature type cover at a discounted price here from Amazon. You can also buy the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover at a discounted price from Microsoft Store.