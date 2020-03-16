No, it’s not just you – Discord is currently experiencing outages across the board, leaving users unable to access certain servers.

The good news is that Discord says it’s fully aware of the issue and is working on it.

Okay we jinxed ourselves. Team is aware of the connection issues and are working on it. https://t.co/dAvjEAxJuZ — Discord (@discordapp) March 16, 2020

The Discord server page also says that there’s a “partial outage” and displays the following message as of March 16th, 3:05pm PDT.

Monitoring – Error rate and latency is back to a stable level. We are starting to let users back into Discord.

The service should be functioning as normal once again soon enough, so don’t panic for too long.

In related news, Discord recently opted to increase its Go Live streaming and screen share limit in order to help with coronavirus restrictions.

As such, the Go Live limit has been temporarily increased from 10 to 50 people for the next few months.