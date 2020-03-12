Discord has announced that the service is temporarily increasing its Go Live streaming and screen share limit in order to help with coronavirus restrictions.

The news was announced on Twitter, with Discord saying that the company knows that “a lot of you around the world are currently using Discord to keep in touch and perform daily tasks from keeping up with classes to working from home. We want to help make your world a little less stressful.”

As such, the Go Live limit has been temporarily increased from 10 to 50 people for the next few months.

“We’ll keep this limit up while it’s most critically needed,” the company wrote. “Please have patience with us as performance issues may arise in streams with a large number of people.”

If you’re new to Discord and the Go Live feature, you can find answers to most of your questions over at the official Discord support website here.

