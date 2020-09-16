Dirt 5 Xbox Series S gameplay released for PAX x EGX event

by Lewis White

 

While Microsoft has pushed to consoles towards consumers for this holiday period – Xbox Series X and the less powerful Xbox Series S – they haven’t shown much gameplay of either console in action. Developer Codemasters is here to break that trend with proper Dirt 5 Xbox Series S gameplay released on YouTube. 

Published as part of the PAX Online x EGX Digital event, Codemasters’ official next-gen gameplay showed the upcoming rally racer running on Xbox Series S hardware at 60fps.

While only a short gameplay clip coming in at 1:20, the official Xbox Series S gameplay video is one of the only situations where we’ve seen actual gameplay for Microsoft’s machine.

Dirt 5 is set to include enhanced next-gen features, such as hardware accelerated ray-tracing, on Xbox Series X and S, but that technology doesn’t appear to be on show here. Check it out below:

Dirt 5 is a cross-generation title for PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5. It releases on November 6th with 120fps support on next-gen consoles.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments