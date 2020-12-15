A high-profile graphical inconsistency regarding Codemasters’ DIRT 5 on Xbox Series consoles will be fixed in this week’s 2.0 patch.
Explained through a new blog post on the official DIRT 5 website, players on Xbox Series X especially will be able to experience a much higher graphical presentation when playing the game at 120Hz.
When the game launched last month, Eurogamer’s performance analysts at Digital Foundry revealed that Xbox Series X used notably lower quality assets when compared to PlayStation 5 in its high-framerate mode.
In the upcoming 2.0 update, Codemasters explains that DIRT 5 will have visual and performance improvements to this high framerate mode on through Xbox console.
Check out the full patch notes below:
VISUAL
- Further general visual and performance improvements across the board, including visual updates to the ‘Prioritise Frame Rate’/120hz mode on Xbox Series X
- Further FPS improvements when using Image Quality mode on Xbox One and PS4
- Fixed issues causing flickering lights during night-time events
- PC: Further fixes for reports of crashes and?startup?issues
- Fixed issue causing game freezes in the Career – Sponsors tab when selecting an Amplified Edition sponsor
CAREER
- Fixes for crashes occurring at the beginning of some Career events for some players
- Added option to listen back to previous podcast episodes from a playlist
- Fixed visual bug in Career mode that shows the player earning more than the maximum?amount?of Stamps after completing Throwdowns
ONLINE
- Technical changes made to the matchmaking process; search times for lobbies have been increased to improve the likelihood of live lobbies being found
- Friends lobby size increased to eight players
- Fixes for crashes occurring when exiting active multiplayer events
SPLIT-SCREEN
- Fixed multiple bugs causing crashes and performances issues in split-screen play
- Audio fixes for low volume in split-screen mode
PLAYGROUNDS
- Leaderboard?display adjusted to show faster target times
- Resolves occurrences of objects being available for the wrong event type
GENERAL
- Amplified Edition entitlements fully unlocked for Amplified Edition pre-order players
- PS5: Fixed issue with Trophies not unlocking. Any Trophies earned during this issue should unlock for players after completing one event
- Further improvements made to AI behaviour, particularly in races with large grids
- Fixed instance of cars triggering a track reset incorrectly on Arizona – Merrick Butte location
- Fixed issues causing crashes in the post-race menus
- Sprint cars: changes made to handling model following community feedback
- Display fixes for PS4/PS5 Trophy images and text
- General stability and quality of life improvements across each platform to improve your?experience
NOVEMBER 16, 2020 – Xbox, PlayStation
- Multiple general performance improvements across the board, reducing instances of crashes, gameplay stuttering and FPS drops, further optimising general gameplay
- Xbox: Resolved issue causing some players to lose controller vibration/rumble
- PS4: Resolved issues caused by save data created before previous patch, such as progress disappearing upon game restart and crashes when using livery editor
- PS5: Further refinements to the use of DualSense adaptive triggers
- PS4/PS5: V-Sync added
- Fix for crash caused by signing out during a Gymkhana event
- Visual improvements to rain effects on windshield when using interior camera views
- Display fix for rewards screen in post-race menu
- Photo mode: minor fixes and optimisations
- Multiplayer: improvements in kicking players in lobby who do not ready up for an event
- Multiplayer: general improvements to online matchmaking and lobby searches
- The Trophy/Achievement ‘Spare Some Change for Gas?’ will now require players to race for 1,000 miles, instead of 10,000