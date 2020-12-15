A high-profile graphical inconsistency regarding Codemasters’ DIRT 5 on Xbox Series consoles will be fixed in this week’s 2.0 patch. 

Explained through a new blog post on the official DIRT 5 website, players on Xbox Series X especially will be able to experience a much higher graphical presentation when playing the game at 120Hz.

When the game launched last month, Eurogamer’s performance analysts at Digital Foundry revealed that Xbox Series X used notably lower quality assets when compared to PlayStation 5 in its high-framerate mode.

DIRT 5 Xbox Series X Vs PS5

In the upcoming 2.0 update, Codemasters explains that DIRT 5 will have visual and performance improvements to this high framerate mode on through Xbox console.

Check out the full patch notes below:

VISUAL

  • Further general visual and performance improvements across the board, including visual updates to the ‘Prioritise Frame Rate’/120hz mode on Xbox Series X
  • Further FPS improvements when using Image Quality mode on Xbox One and PS4
  • Fixed issues causing flickering lights during night-time events
  • PC: Further fixes for reports of crashes and?startup?issues
  • Fixed issue causing game freezes in the Career – Sponsors tab when selecting an Amplified Edition sponsor

CAREER

  • Fixes for crashes occurring at the beginning of some Career events for some players
  • Added option to listen back to previous podcast episodes from a playlist
  • Fixed visual bug in Career mode that shows the player earning more than the maximum?amount?of Stamps after completing Throwdowns

ONLINE

  • Technical changes made to the matchmaking process; search times for lobbies have been increased to improve the likelihood of live lobbies being found
  • Friends lobby size increased to eight players
  • Fixes for crashes occurring when exiting active multiplayer events

SPLIT-SCREEN

  • Fixed multiple bugs causing crashes and performances issues in split-screen play
  • Audio fixes for low volume in split-screen mode

PLAYGROUNDS

  • Leaderboard?display adjusted to show faster target times
  • Resolves occurrences of objects being available for the wrong event type

GENERAL

  • Amplified Edition entitlements fully unlocked for Amplified Edition pre-order players
  • PS5: Fixed issue with Trophies not unlocking. Any Trophies earned during this issue should unlock for players after completing one event
  • Further improvements made to AI behaviour, particularly in races with large grids
  • Fixed instance of cars triggering a track reset incorrectly on Arizona – Merrick Butte location
  • Fixed issues causing crashes in the post-race menus
  • Sprint cars: changes made to handling model following community feedback
  • Display fixes for PS4/PS5 Trophy images and text
  • General stability and quality of life improvements across each platform to improve your?experience

NOVEMBER 16, 2020 – Xbox, PlayStation

  • Multiple general performance improvements across the board, reducing instances of crashes, gameplay stuttering and FPS drops, further optimising general gameplay
  • Xbox: Resolved issue causing some players to lose controller vibration/rumble
  • PS4: Resolved issues caused by save data created before previous patch, such as progress disappearing upon game restart and crashes when using livery editor
  • PS5: Further refinements to the use of DualSense adaptive triggers
  • PS4/PS5: V-Sync added
  • Fix for crash caused by signing out during a Gymkhana event
  • Visual improvements to rain effects on windshield when using interior camera views
  • Display fix for rewards screen in post-race menu
  • Photo mode: minor fixes and optimisations
  • Multiplayer: improvements in kicking players in lobby who do not ready up for an event
  • Multiplayer: general improvements to online matchmaking and lobby searches
  • The Trophy/Achievement ‘Spare Some Change for Gas?’ will now require players to race for 1,000 miles, instead of 10,000
