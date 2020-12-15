A high-profile graphical inconsistency regarding Codemasters’ DIRT 5 on Xbox Series consoles will be fixed in this week’s 2.0 patch.

Explained through a new blog post on the official DIRT 5 website, players on Xbox Series X especially will be able to experience a much higher graphical presentation when playing the game at 120Hz.

When the game launched last month, Eurogamer’s performance analysts at Digital Foundry revealed that Xbox Series X used notably lower quality assets when compared to PlayStation 5 in its high-framerate mode.

In the upcoming 2.0 update, Codemasters explains that DIRT 5 will have visual and performance improvements to this high framerate mode on through Xbox console.

Check out the full patch notes below:

VISUAL

Further general visual and performance improvements across the board, including visual updates to the ‘Prioritise Frame Rate’/120hz mode on Xbox Series X

Further FPS improvements when using Image Quality mode on Xbox One and PS4

Fixed issues causing flickering lights during night-time events

PC: Further fixes for reports of crashes and?startup?issues

Fixed issue causing game freezes in the Career – Sponsors tab when selecting an Amplified Edition sponsor

CAREER

Fixes for crashes occurring at the beginning of some Career events for some players

Added option to listen back to previous podcast episodes from a playlist

Fixed visual bug in Career mode that shows the player earning more than the maximum?amount?of Stamps after completing Throwdowns

ONLINE

Technical changes made to the matchmaking process; search times for lobbies have been increased to improve the likelihood of live lobbies being found

Friends lobby size increased to eight players

Fixes for crashes occurring when exiting active multiplayer events

SPLIT-SCREEN

Fixed multiple bugs causing crashes and performances issues in split-screen play

Audio fixes for low volume in split-screen mode

PLAYGROUNDS

Leaderboard?display adjusted to show faster target times

Resolves occurrences of objects being available for the wrong event type

GENERAL

Amplified Edition entitlements fully unlocked for Amplified Edition pre-order players

PS5: Fixed issue with Trophies not unlocking. Any Trophies earned during this issue should unlock for players after completing one event

Further improvements made to AI behaviour, particularly in races with large grids

Fixed instance of cars triggering a track reset incorrectly on Arizona – Merrick Butte location

Fixed issues causing crashes in the post-race menus

Sprint cars: changes made to handling model following community feedback

Display fixes for PS4/PS5 Trophy images and text

General stability and quality of life improvements across each platform to improve your?experience

