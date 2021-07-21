Joining as their Chief Visionary Officer, Neill Blomkamp will help Gunzilla Games create their first unannounced multiplayer AAA shooter.

Neill Blomkamp, the director behind District 9, Elysium, and Chappie, “will be a key member of our team,” Vlad Korolev, CEO and co-founder of Gunzilla Games said in the announcement.

According to Korolev, in this role Blomkamp will be “adding the perspective of filmmaking to video game development brings interactive entertainment to the next level.”

In his role, Blomkamp hopes that his creative vision, which the team already cites as an inspiration, will “help shape new ways of interactive storytelling and next-generation visuals,” he revealed in the announcement post.

While it’s unclear exactly what Blomkamp will be doing in his role as Chief Visionary Officer, in an interview with IGN, he said that “you’re thinking in the right way” when his role is compared to that of George R.R. Martin’s in Elden Ring.

Details around Gunzilla Games’ multiplayer shooter are sparse at the moment, but in the announcement post, Blomkamp teases that it will be a game that “pushes the boundaries of gameplay, player freedom, customization options as well as narrative experience within the shooter genre.”

Gunzilla Games’ upcoming next-gen AAA multiplayer shooter is still yet to be officially announced, with no release date in sight just yet. Whenever the unannounced game releases, it’ll be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Neill Blomkamp also has a movie coming out soon, with his latest film, Demonic, set to be released in theatres and on streaming services on August 20th 2021.