Get ready for next-gen boots on the ground as DICE’s next-gen Battlefield game will be revealed this Spring.

During the recent EA Q3 FY2021 earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson revealed that the next Battlefield game is currently still on track to release this holiday following a Spring reveal.

Confirming earlier reports, Battlefield 6 is described to be a “return to all-out military warfare” that takes full advantage of the next-gen Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

With next-gen consoles in mind, Wilson explained that the game will introduce an unprecedented scale for its multiplayer encounters. Despite cross-gen rumours, an Xbox One and PS4 release was not confirmed.

“The next edition of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevate it to another level,” Wilson said.