That happened fast. Microsoft only released .Net 5 a year ago, and already the runtime is being phased out.

Microsoft is launching .NET 6 at the .Net Conference 2021, and its release signifies the End of Life of .Net 5.

Microsoft is giving developers 6 months to make the transition before End of Support for .Net 5 in May 2022.

Unlike .Net 5, .Net 6 will have Long Term Servicing support, meaning Microsoft will support it all the way to 2024.

