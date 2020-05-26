Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain and Beyond Two Souls are coming to Steam

David Cage’s PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 exclusive narrative adventure games – Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls and Heavy Rain — will be making their way to Steam next month.

For those who really want to experience the not-very-subtle storylines of Quantic Dreams’ cinematic escapades, you’ll bring able to experience all three games sooner than expected on Valve’s PC storefront.

While the studio’s most recent title, Detroit: Become Human, has been available on the Epic Games Store for quite some time, the particular subset of players that are loyal to Steam should be happy that all three Quantic Dream titles will be available next month.

All three games will be available on June 18th. If you want to try the games ahead of their release date, check out the game’s playable slices here: Detroit, Heavy Rain, The Other One.