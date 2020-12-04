Samsung has a number of foldable smartphones planned for next year. The company is confirmed to release as many as three foldable smartphones, including Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Fold Lite. Now, OLED research firm, UBI Research has highlighted some of the features of these three devices, though we already know some of what the research firm is claiming.

According to UBI Research, Samsung is keeping the display design of the Galaxy Z Flip 2 the same as the first-generation model. What’s changing, however, is the size of the secondary display. If the research firm is to be believed, the Z Flip 2 will feature a 3-inch secondary display vs the 1.1-inch display in the original Z Flip. The Z Flip 2 will have a 6.7-inch primary display.

Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, will feature a 7-inch internal display and a 4-inch external display vs a 6.2-inch external display in Z Fold 2. if the research firm is to be believed, the Z Fold 3 will use an under-display camera and will have support for S Pen, something that we also said in one of our previous posts. Samsung will use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LPTO), thin-film transistors (TFT) in the screen to attain better power efficiency. Like its predecessor, the Z Fold 3 will also use an ultra-thin glass(UTG).

The research firm also gave some insight into what we can expect in the Galaxy Z Fold Lite, which will be the budget model of the Z Fold 3. According to the research firm, the Z Fold Lite will feature a 7-inch internal screen and a 4-inch range external screen.

Samsung is expected to release all these three foldable smartphones by the end of the third quarter of 2021. The Galaxy Z Fold Lite is expected in the first quarter, while the Galaxy Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 is likely to release in the third quarter, as per the research firm.

