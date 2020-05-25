The new Motorola Razr has a ground-breaking form factor, but was let down by its anaemic specs.

Lenovo is planning an update for fall this year, which is expected to bring 5G support, amongst other improvements.

Now XDA-Developers have managed to get their hands on the specs of the new handset, which are listed as below:

Motorola Razr Gen 2 “XT2071-4” code-named “smith”.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (up from Snapdragon 710)

RAM: 8GB (up from 6 GB)

Storage: 256 GB internal storage (up from 128 GB)

Battery: 2,845mAh (up from 2510 mAh)

Camera: Front: 20 MP, Rear 48MP ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor (up from 16 and 5 MP)

OS: Android 10 with Motorola improvements.

Display: Main 6.20-inch pOLED 2142×876 (21:9), External: 2.69-inch gOLED 800×600 (4:3)

Connectivity: 5G via Snapdragon X52 modem (no mmWave support)

The update appears to include improvements all round, but with the processor still looking more mid-range, rather than flagship, it appears Motorola will continue to have difficulty competing with the best Samsung can offer.