Microsoft offers a detailed look at the internals and user experience of the new Surface Duo

Microsoft today published a new video that offers a detailed look at the internals and user experience of the new Surface Duo device. In this video, Vineet Thuvara, Senior Director of Program Management for the Surface team explains how Duo is the ultimate intersection of hardware and software experience.

If you don’t have time to watch the entire video, you can only watch the parts which are interested in using the quick links below.

00:00 – Introduction

00:23 – Check out all the ‘firsts’ Microsoft Duo represents

01:46 – Dual screen

02:44 – Device postures: book mode, pen and inking, and tent mode

04:53 – Engineering challenges: thickness, dual topology, and posture aware

07:57 – Specs of Duo

08:46 – Battery life

09:07 – Hinge design

10:07 – Manageability and Security

11:20 – Learn more links

You can now order Surface Duo from Microsoft Store starting at $1399. Surface Duo is the first dual-screen foldable device for Microsoft that combines the best of Surface’s signature hardware design and Microsoft productivity experiences. It runs on top of an Android operating system, making it Microsoft’s first Android device.

At just 4.8 millimeters unfolded, it’s the thinnest device in its category.

Source: Microsoft