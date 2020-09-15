Microsoft offers a detailed look at the internals and user experience of the new Surface Duo

Microsoft today published a new video that offers a detailed look at the internals and user experience of the new Surface Duo device. In this video, Vineet Thuvara, Senior Director of Program Management for the Surface team explains how Duo is the ultimate intersection of hardware and software experience.
If you don’t have time to watch the entire video, you can only watch the parts which are interested in using the quick links below.
- 00:00 – Introduction
- 00:23 – Check out all the ‘firsts’ Microsoft Duo represents
- 01:46 – Dual screen
- 02:44 – Device postures: book mode, pen and inking, and tent mode
- 04:53 – Engineering challenges: thickness, dual topology, and posture aware
- 07:57 – Specs of Duo
- 08:46 – Battery life
- 09:07 – Hinge design
- 10:07 – Manageability and Security
- 11:20 – Learn more links
Surface Duo is the first dual-screen foldable device for Microsoft that combines the best of Surface’s signature hardware design and Microsoft productivity experiences. It runs on top of an Android operating system, making it Microsoft’s first Android device.
At just 4.8 millimeters unfolded, it’s the thinnest device in its category.
Source: Microsoft