Halo creators and Destiny developer Bungie is working on a brand new IP if a recent job listing is to be believed.



After the departure of the Destiny developer from publisher Activision, the company received a sizeable $100 million investment from the Chinese gaming giant NetEase to help the creators “explore new directions”.

Back in 2018, Bungie made their first step towards creating a brand new IP by trademarking the name “Matter”, presumably the title for the developers upcoming project.

Now, two years after filing the trademark, Bungie has started to look for new employees to fill important spaces to create the next game from the beloved developer.

The first job listing from Bungie is looking for an ‘incubation investment designer’ to help the developer “design, build, and tune a wide variety of pursuit and loot systems” for the company’s new RPG.

“You are the glue between the sword and the reward. Living inside a giant database of hundreds of baubles, weapons, and armor is nothing new to you. And neither is building a system to cleverly distribute those items in a necromancer’s dungeon,” reads the first job description.

The company’s second job listing is asking for a brand new incubation art director, a new creator that will help to define the visual aesthetic of Bungie’s new RPG.

“Do you think a lot about how art impacts gameplay, how character design can enable fan cosplays, or how character poses and environments speak to different cultures all around the world?” Asks the job description. “As the Incubation Art Director, you will define the look of a new Bungie IP and work on all aspects of art to guide a prototype on the path to production.”