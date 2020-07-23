Microsoft has revealed that original Halo developer Bungie will be bringing their FPS-MMO Bungie to Xbox Game Pass.
Revealed during the still going on Xbox Games Showcase, Destiny 2 will come to Xbox Game Pass with ask of its current expansions later this year. The game will also benefit from a wealth of next-gen upgrades for the upcoming Xbox Series X console.
That’s not all: those who subscribe to Microsoft’s Xbox’s Game Pass Ultimate will also be able to play the game on mobile through Project xCloud or whatever they send up calling that thing.
Not only will Destiny 2 be Optimized for Xbox Series X, it is also coming soon to @XboxGamePass! More info as well as new details on the upcoming Beyond Light expansion here https://t.co/vDr5tzWG9D
— Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) July 23, 2020