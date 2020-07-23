Microsoft has revealed that original Halo developer Bungie will be bringing their FPS-MMO Bungie to Xbox Game Pass.

Revealed during the still going on Xbox Games Showcase, Destiny 2 will come to Xbox Game Pass with ask of its current expansions later this year. The game will also benefit from a wealth of next-gen upgrades for the upcoming Xbox Series X console.

That’s not all: those who subscribe to Microsoft’s Xbox’s Game Pass Ultimate will also be able to play the game on mobile through Project xCloud or whatever they send up calling that thing.