Ahead of the reveal event later today, PlayStation has accidentally announced that Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen, is due to launch in February next year.

Spotted by TrueTrophies, the premature store listing revealed that The Witch Queen expansion is due to launch on the magical twosday Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022.

The new expansion, which is focused around the titular Witch Queen Savathûn, is due to be announced properly later today in an event that starts at 5 pm BST on Twitch. “Seven years of Destiny have led us to here,” Bungie writes in their announcement for the event, as well as in the teaser for the expansion which was released recently.

According to the premature store listing, this expansion won’t just include new campaign content about The Witch Queen Savathûn, as there’s also weapon type, Glaives, as well as a new mechanic of Weapon Crafting.

The expansion will also feature a new destination, dramatically described as “a twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor,” which sounds like about what you’d expect from a Hive god.