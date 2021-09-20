Deltarune and Undertale creator Toby Fox has announced that Deltarune is getting three more chapters, but they won’t be available for free.

In a blog post recently posted to Deltarune’s website, Fox detailed some of the game’s development, while also announcing that future chapters will cost money.

“My next goal is to complete Chapters 3, 4 and 5 for next time,” Fox revealed. “Then, at that time I will ask for people to buy the game, at the price of the first 5 chapters (including 1 and 2).”

Fox said in the blog post that even he doesn’t know how much it’s going to cost yet, but he did confirm that it’s “definitely going to cost more than UNDERTALE,” which currently sells for $9.99 / £6.99.

Deltarune Chapter 2 launched at the tail end of last week for free via Steam after being surprisingly announced the day prior, so if it looks like your kind of thing there’s no reason not to pick it up.

“Just one request – please remember, games like this aren’t normally free,” Fox stated in the blog post as he urged people to, “if you can afford it, spend the money you saved from getting this game for free by supporting other indie devs.”