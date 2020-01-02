Dell’s new Latitude 9510 laptop offers 5G and 30 hours of battery life

Dell today announced two new premium business devices, the Latitude 9510 and the Latitude 9510 2-in-1. Dell claims that the new Latitude 9510 is the world’s most intelligent 15-inch PC with built-in AI, the world’s smallest, lightest ultra-premium business 15-inch PC and the longest running 15-inch PC. Both the devices feature 15-inch InfinityEdge display with Full HD resolution, 400 nits brightness, Anti-Glare coating and Super Low Power technology.

As you can expect, the Latitude 9510 and the Latitude 9510 2-in-1 devices are powered by Intel’s 10th Generation quad-core or six-core Core processor, up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD. With the optional 6-Cell, 88 WH Polymer, ExpressCharge capable battery, Dell claims that this laptop can last for an impressive 30 hours on a single charge. And this device is also 5G ready, thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Global 5G Modem.

Here’s why Dell is claiming Latitude 9510 as the most intelligent 15-inch PC:

Get to work faster with ExpressResponse : Based on user preferences and machine learning with Intel Adaptix Technology, it launches frequently used applications faster, switches quickly between applications and improves overall application performance to boost productivity.

: Based on user preferences and machine learning with Intel Adaptix Technology, it launches frequently used applications faster, switches quickly between applications and improves overall application performance to boost productivity. Improve battery life utilization with ExpressCharge : AI and machine learning improves battery life utilization based on an employee’s battery charge patterns and typical power usage. When critically low on battery, the Latitude 9510 will subtly adjust settings to preserve resources, like dimming the screen. It will also choose the best charging policy, like ExpressCharge Boost, which provides up to a 35% charge in 20 minutes to get running in a crunch.

: AI and machine learning improves battery life utilization based on an employee’s battery charge patterns and typical power usage. When critically low on battery, the Latitude 9510 will subtly adjust settings to preserve resources, like dimming the screen. It will also choose the best charging policy, like ExpressCharge Boost, which provides up to a 35% charge in 20 minutes to get running in a crunch. Log in simply and securely with ExpressSign-in : This senses a user’s presence, enabling faster log-in and enhanced security with Dell’s PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology and Windows Hello.

: This senses a user’s presence, enabling faster log-in and enhanced security with Dell’s PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology and Windows Hello. Ditch the speakerphone with Intelligent Audio: The top-firing speakers, powerful amp and four noise-cancelling microphones provide life-like immersive collaboration, while Intelligent Audio allows users to hear and be heard better on conference calls, helping eliminate echoes and background noise, wherever they are.

Dell Latitude 9510 starts at $1,799.00 and it will be available globally from March 26.