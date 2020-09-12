Dell XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 with 11th Gen Intel Core processors coming this year

Early this month, Intel launched its next-generation mobile PC processors. The new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics (code-named “Tiger Lake”) are optimized for thin-and-light laptops and they are manufactured using Intel’s new SuperFin process technology for improved power efficiency with leading performance and responsiveness while running at significantly higher frequencies versus prior generations.

Dell has recently confirmed that it will be releasing new Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 devices with 11th gen Intel Core processors. Also, these will be the first Intel EVO platform-based Dell systems. Intel Evo-certified laptops are guaranteed to offer:

Consistent responsiveness on battery

System wake from sleep in less than 1 second

Nine or more hours of real-world battery life on systems with FHD displays

Fast charging with up to a four-hour charge in under 30 minutes on systems with FHD displays

Dell will reveal more information about the upcoming XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 devices in October this year.

Source: Dell