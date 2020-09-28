Dell announces updated XPS 13 2-in-1 with 11th gen Intel processors and Windows Hello camera

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a thin, light, and feature-rich convertible with an all-day battery life and beautiful InfinityEdge touch screen with resolutions up to 4K UHD+. Today, Dell announced the updated XPS 13 9310 2-in-1 device with the latest 11th gen Intel Core processor, improved memory to 4267MHz LPDDR4x (from 3733MHz), Windows Hello ID camera for faster authentication and updated design ID (machined aluminum in platinum silver with black carbon fiber or frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest).
Dell XPS 13 9310 2-in-1 Tech Specs:
Dell XPS 13 9310 2-in-1 pricing and availability:
- You can now order Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 in machined aluminum in platinum silver with black carbon fiber or frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest starting at $1249.
Source: Dell
Comments