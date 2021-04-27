Dell takes on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with the new Latitude 7320 Detachable

Dell today announced the new Latitude 7320 Detachable that will compete with high-end Microsoft Surface Pro 7 configurations. The new Dell Latitude 7320 comes with a 13-inch display with thin bezels (84% screen to body ratio) and the display is protected by DX 6 Gorilla Glass. Thanks to the 11th gen Intel vPro Processors, Dell claims that 7320 is the most powerful business detachable.

Dell Latitude 7320 also comes with a new folio keyboard and a new Dell Pen which can be charged 100% within 30 seconds. You can also configure the Latitude 7320 with LTE for seamless connectivity.

Dell Latitude 7320 tech specs:

The Latitude 7320 Detachable is available today on Dell.com, starting at $1,549.00.