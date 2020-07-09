Dell announces new S-series monitors featuring a sleek design starting at $349.99

by Pradeep

 

S-series monitors

Dell today announced the new S-series monitors featuring a sleek design in Platinum Silver. These new monitors will be available in sizes ranging from 27-inch to 32-inch. They also come with integrated speakers, 99% sRGB color coverage and AMD FreeSync technology for smooth visuals.

Dell 32 Curved 4K Monitor (S3221QS):

Dell 27 4K Monitor (S2721QS):

Dell 27 QHD Monitor (S2721DS):

Pricing and Availability:

  • Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor (S3221QS) is available worldwide on August 20, starting at US $499.99.
  • Dell 27 4K UHD Monitor (S2721QS) is available worldwide on August 20, starting at US $449.99.
  • Dell 27 Monitor (S2721DS) is available worldwide on August 20, starting at US $349.99

