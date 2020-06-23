Dell announces new G Series laptops with up to NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super GPU and 3D audio

Dell today announced the updated G Series gaming laptops which includes the new Dell G7 15 and the new Dell G7 17. These new G Series laptops now come with an all new slim design, improved performance and customizable chassis light. The new G7 laptops are powered the 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs (up to i9) and NVIDIA GPUs (up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design on the 15”, or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super on the 17”).

As we struggle to squeeze into our swimsuits this summer, the G7 15 is a step ahead, dropping by 4mm to a svetle 20.5mm at the hinge, thanks to the innovative hinge design and the black anodized, all-metal chassis construction. The same for its elegant narrow bezel display, going from 9.9mm to 6.5mm on G7 15 and 8.16mm on the17-inch

Other highlights of the Dell G Series laptops:

Precision glass trackpad

Customizable chassis lighting and 4-zone RGB keyboard.

“Game Shift” macro key that instantly changes the processors and cooling system into dynamic performance mode for heavy action scenes.

Nahimic 3D Audio rounds out the experience with a 360?soundscape with VoiceBoost and SoundTracker radar.

Pricing and Availability:

The new Dell G7 17 will be available on June 23 starting at $1,429.99 USD

The new Dell G7 15 will be available on June 29 starting at $1,429.99 USD

Source: Dell