The world is slowly returning back to normal, and for many, this means a return back to class and study.

Whether you are actually sitting in class or studying remotely, a good laptop is essential, and today Dell has some great Back to School deals for everyone.

The NEW Dell XPS 13

Students demand both versatility and mobility in a laptop they can be proud to show off. This device can tackle school projects; edit photos and videos; stream 4k content without buffering, and enable videoconferencing with classmates/family. The ultramobile XPS 13 also effortlessly fit in your backpack, tote or purse.

Starts at $979.99. Find the deal at Dell here.

The NEW Dell G5 15 SE

For the student who travels to and from friends’ houses for LAN parties and late-night gaming binges on the weekends, check out this special edition Ryzen Dell G5 15 with Next Generation AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Mobile Processors with AMD Radeon™ graphics. Get performance-first features like GameShift technology at a budget-friendly price.

Starts at $879.99. Find the deal at Dell here.

The NEW Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1

Open browsers and apps quickly, and swipe through reading assignments with ease on this 14”2-in-1 touchscreen laptop. The screen size is great for students who are also looking for a little extra viewing space for video chatting with friends and watching Disney+, Netflix…etc. once homework is complete.

Starts at $470.39. Find the deal at Dell here.

UltraSharp 25 USB-C Monitor U2520D



Get the extra screen space to tackle school projects with the UltraSharp 25-inch monitor. It nestles perfectly with a compact base wherever your desk setup may be. With a wide colour coverage, images are displayed in true-to-life colour on this QHD monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400, making it perfect for all your creative tasks or for consuming all forms of dig.

Starts at $379.99. Find the deal at Dell here.