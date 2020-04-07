Dell accidentally leaks two of its upcoming laptops

Dell has accidentally leaked two of its upcoming laptops online. The new laptops were spotted by WesolyKubeczek posted about them on Reddit. The image of the laptops show a sleek bezel, MicroSD and USB-C ports.

According to rumours, Dell is working on a new Precision lineup but the image shows a couple of XPS laptops as well. Dell is expected to launch XPS 17 later this year, probably with Intel’s latest CPUs. Moreover, the bigger (probably 17-inch) XPS laptop has front-firing speakers which will definitely improve the overall audio experience and is better than bottom speakers which usually get blocked by the surface.

While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the tech industry, we do expect Dell to launch laptops later this year. While not confirmed, we do expect Dell to launch the new lineups with both AMD and Intel.

via: Engadget