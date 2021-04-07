Dell announces a 34-inch gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate

Dell today announced four new gaming monitors. The hero of the new lineup is the Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor that supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 and 90% DCI-P3 color coverage. With a 144Hz refresh rate, you can enjoy smooth, lag-free gaming. The Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor will be available in the U.S. on May 27.

The Dell 25 Gaming Monitor (S2522HG) supports blazing 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The Dell 25 Gaming Monitor features both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium technology for smooth, stutter-free visuals. This monitor will be available in the U.S. on May 27.

The Dell 27 and 32 Curved Gaming Monitors S2722DGM and S3222DGM come with QHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time. The Dell 27 and 32 Curved Gaming Monitors will be available in the U.S. on June 22, respectively

Source: Dell.com