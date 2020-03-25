Following the announcement that the PC version of Death Stranding would contain a Photo Mode, some PlayStation 4 players felt a little left out. However, Kojima Productions has now confirmed that Photo Mode is “coming soon” for all console players.

The exact date of the mode’s launch has yet to be officially announced, but the English Kojima Productions Twitter account has said that it’ll “confirm the date shortly.”

Thank you for your feedback everyone! We’re happy to confirm that Photo Mode will be coming soon to DEATH STRANDING on PS4. Stay tuned for more details!#KeepOnKeepingOn#DeathStranding pic.twitter.com/DP8HK8VFQ9 — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) March 24, 2020

Using Photo Mode, players will be able to do fun things such as take photos of Sam (played by Norman Reedus) as he tries his best to do his courier job and deliver parcels across the fractured United States.

Photo Mode also lets players take far more artistic images than can usually be achieved with a simple screenshot. That means you can use it to take some lovely photos of Cliff, as portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen.

Death Stranding is available now on PlayStation 4 and coming to PC on June 2nd, 2020. You can pre-order it now on Steam by following the link here and on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

The game will launch on both Steam and the Epic Games Store simultaneously, so you won’t have to wait a year for any Epic exclusivity deal to expire. The PC version of the game will feature a Photo Mode, a high frame rate, ultra-wide monitor support, and content from Valve’s Half-Life series.