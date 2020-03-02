Death Stranding is set to launch in all of its weird glory on PC this summer, with an officially announced release date of June 2nd, 2020.

The game will launch on both Steam and the Epic Games Store simultaneously, so you won’t have to wait a year for any Epic exclusivity deal to expire.

Publisher 505 Games has also confirmed that the PC version of the game will feature a Photo Mode, a high frame rate, ultra-wide monitor support and, perhaps most surprisingly, content from Valve’s Half-Life. That’s right – Norman Reedus can have a bad case of headcrabs.

For those out of the loop on what Death Stranding is: never fear, we’ve got you covered. Death Stranding sees you in the shoes of Sam, a courier who must deliver parcels across the fractured United States. It’s kind of like Fallout: New Vegas, except it’s also nothing like that.

The game also contains things such as ghost babies, a dedicated pee mechanic, Geoff Keighley, cross-dimensional breast feeding, real life baby lamps that can also be used as paperweights or hefty projectiles, an apparent endorsement courtesy of Monster Energy, and much more. That’s a good enough explanation, right?

Death Stranding’s PC release is priced at $59.99/£54.99/€59.99. You can pre-order it now on Steam by following the link here and on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.