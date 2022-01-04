A leaked press release from Intel has suggested that Kojima Production’s Death Stranding Director’s Cut will shortly be announced for PC during CES 2022.

The leaked press release, which was acquired and revealed by Videocardz.com, reveals that during Intel’s CES 2022 Arc/XSS announcement, the company will also reveal that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be coming to PC thanks to a partnership with 505 Games.

In the press release Neil Rally, president of 505 Games said “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for the Death Stranding Director’s Cut edition on PC. Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we’re excited to see how Intel’s new XeSS technology will enhance player experience for Director’s Cut.”

According to the press release, 505 Games won’t be the only studio to fervently use Intel’s AI-driven upscaling technology, known as Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). Codemasters, IOI, PUBG Studios, Techland, and Ubisoft are all also claimed to be committed to supporting Intel’s XeSS technology.

While we’ll likely see the announcement of Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PC later today, it’s currently unclear just when the project may release, as there’s no word on how close 505 Games is to finishing the port of the Kojima Productions title.

In our review of the original Death Stranding for PC, we said that it’s a fantastic way to get those apocalyptic steps in, so long as while you admire the scenery you don’t get bogged down in the utterly absurd plot.