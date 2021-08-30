In a recent interview with AdoroCinema, Normal Reedus, who played Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding, revealed that a sequel is “in negotiations.”

“I think we’re doing a second Death Stranding,” Reedus told AdoroCinema, IGN Brasil ‘s partner site. “[The game] is in negotiations right now. So… Yay!”

With how successful the first game was for Hideo Kojima, and his studio Kojima Productions, it’s hardly a surprise that another Death Stranding would be in the works, especially with the desire for the upcoming Director’s Cut which we’ve seen at both E3 and Gamescom thanks to Geoff Keighley.

While news of a sequel is undoubtedly exciting, it’s likely that it won’t be Kojima Production’s next game, as it has recently been reported that Kojima has signed a letter of intent with Xbox, rather than Sony, to produce and publish a game for their consoles instead.

With the game only being negotiated, for now, it’s likely a long long way off seeing any kind of release or announcement. Thankfully if you’re after more Death Stranding before whenever this sequel might come out, then you’re in luck, as Kojima Productions will soon be launching the Death Stranding Director’s Cut on September 24th for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.