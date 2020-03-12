Deal Alert: Save up to $830 on Lenovo IdeaPad Flex multi-touch 2-in1 laptop

You can now get huge discounts on Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Pro multi-touch 2-in-1 laptops in the US. The IdeaPad Flex Pro 2-in-1 laptop features a unique 360° hinge that allows the device to be used in four different ways.

Laptop Mode features the traditional layout of a laptop where you use the keyboard and touchpad to navigate the screen.

Stand Mode is where you can watch videos and view photos with little to no touch interactions with the computer.

Tablet Mode is when you push the screen all the way back, transforming this notebook into a tablet.

Tent Mode is when you stand the system up on its edges, resembling a tent, which is well-suited for PowerPoint presentations.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Pro with a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, 16GB 2400 MHz DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe solid-state drive is now available for just $849.00 (was $1,679.00). This laptop comes with a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port and two Thunderbolt 3 ports over USB Type-C, which also support DisplayPort technology for mirroring or extending the display. You can find the deal here at B&H.

If you are looking for a more affordable alternative, check out the model with Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This model is now available for just $519 ( was $1,199). You can find the deal here at B&H.