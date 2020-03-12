Deal Alert: Save up to $830 on Lenovo IdeaPad Flex multi-touch 2-in1 laptop

You can now get huge discounts on Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Pro multi-touch 2-in-1 laptops in the US. The IdeaPad Flex Pro 2-in-1 laptop features a unique 360° hinge that allows the device to be used in four different ways.

  • Laptop Mode features the traditional layout of a laptop where you use the keyboard and touchpad to navigate the screen.
  • Stand Mode is where you can watch videos and view photos with little to no touch interactions with the computer.
  • Tablet Mode is when you push the screen all the way back, transforming this notebook into a tablet.
  • Tent Mode is when you stand the system up on its edges, resembling a tent, which is well-suited for PowerPoint presentations.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Pro with a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, 16GB 2400 MHz DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe solid-state drive is now available for just $849.00 (was $1,679.00). This laptop comes with a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port and two Thunderbolt 3 ports over USB Type-C, which also support DisplayPort technology for mirroring or extending the display. You can find the deal here at B&H.

If you are looking for a more affordable alternative, check out the model with Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This model is now available for just $519 ( was $1,199). You can find the deal here at B&H.

