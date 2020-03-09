Deal Alert: Save $300 off LG Gram 13 Ultra light weight laptop

You can now get LG gram 13 laptop with 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for just $699 (was $999). LG gram 13 is an ultra light weight laptop weighing just over 2 pounds. The premium nano carbon magnesium full metal body is tougher than the shell of conventional laptops. The 13.3 inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display with ultra slim bezel offers great viewing experience.

Thanks to the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor (i5-8265U ) and DDR4 dual-channel memory, this laptop will meet the demands of average consumers. There is a webcam on the top bezel, while DTS Headphone:X provides the effect of 11.1-channel surround sound. The LG gram 13 offers following connectivity options:

1x USB 3.1 Type-C

2x USB 3.1

1x HDMI

1x Headphone-out

1x Micro SD

1x RJ-45 (USB-C adapter port with RJ-45 gender included)

Find the deal here at Costco.com.