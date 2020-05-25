Deal Alert: Save up to $70 off Samsung portable SSD with built-in fingerprint sensor

At CES 2020 early this year, Samsung announced the Portable SSD T7 Touch, a sleek portable SSD with great transfer speeds based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. The main highlight of this portable SSD is its built-in fingerprint sensor that will help you in keeping the content secure easily. You can now save up to $70 off these portable SSDs from B&H. Find the details below.

The T7 Touch comes with a read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s. The aluminum casing makes it durable and the 58 grams weight makes it easy for users to carry around. Samsung is also offering a three-year limited warranty for this product.

Tech specs of T7 Touch and T7:

Category Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch Samsung Portable SSD T7 Capacity 2TB/1TB/500GB Interface USB 3.2 (Gen 2, 10Gbps) with backward compatibility Dimensions (LxWxH) 85 x 57 x 8.0mm (3.3 x 2.2 x 0.3 inches) Weight 58 grams (2.0 oz) Transfer Speed Up to 1,050 MB/s UASP Mode Supported Encryption AES 256-bit hardware data encryption Security Password Protection S/W Password Protection S/W Fingerprint Recognition Software Samsung Portable SSD Software 1.0[1] Certifications CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB RoHS Compliance RoHS2 Colors Black & Silver Connectivity USB type-C-to-C, USB type-C-to-A Warranty Three Year Limited Warranty

Find the deal here at B&H.