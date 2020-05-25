Deal Alert: Save up to $70 off Samsung portable SSD with built-in fingerprint sensor

by Pradeep

 

Samsung Portable SSD

At CES 2020 early this year, Samsung announced the Portable SSD T7 Touch, a sleek portable SSD with great transfer speeds based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. The main highlight of this portable SSD is its built-in fingerprint sensor that will help you in keeping the content secure easily. You can now save up to $70 off these portable SSDs from B&H. Find the details below.

The T7 Touch comes with a read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s. The aluminum casing makes it durable and the 58 grams weight makes it easy for users to carry around. Samsung is also offering a three-year limited warranty for this product.

Tech specs of T7 Touch and T7:

CategorySamsung Portable SSD T7 TouchSamsung Portable SSD T7
Capacity2TB/1TB/500GB
InterfaceUSB 3.2 (Gen 2, 10Gbps) with backward compatibility
Dimensions (LxWxH)85 x 57 x 8.0mm (3.3 x 2.2 x 0.3 inches)
Weight58 grams (2.0 oz)
Transfer SpeedUp to 1,050 MB/s
UASP ModeSupported
EncryptionAES 256-bit hardware data encryption
SecurityPassword Protection S/WPassword Protection S/W
Fingerprint Recognition
SoftwareSamsung Portable SSD Software 1.0[1]
CertificationsCE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB
RoHS ComplianceRoHS2
ColorsBlack & Silver
ConnectivityUSB type-C-to-C, USB type-C-to-A
WarrantyThree Year Limited Warranty

Find the deal here at B&H.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments