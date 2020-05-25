Deal Alert: Save up to $70 off Samsung portable SSD with built-in fingerprint sensor

At CES 2020 early this year, Samsung announced the Portable SSD T7 Touch, a sleek portable SSD with great transfer speeds based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. The main highlight of this portable SSD is its built-in fingerprint sensor that will help you in keeping the content secure easily. You can now save up to $70 off these portable SSDs from B&H. Find the details below.
- Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch 1TB – $189 (was $229.99)
- Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch 2TB – $329 (was $399.99)
The T7 Touch comes with a read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s. The aluminum casing makes it durable and the 58 grams weight makes it easy for users to carry around. Samsung is also offering a three-year limited warranty for this product.
Tech specs of T7 Touch and T7:
|Category
|Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch
|Samsung Portable SSD T7
|Capacity
|2TB/1TB/500GB
|Interface
|USB 3.2 (Gen 2, 10Gbps) with backward compatibility
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|85 x 57 x 8.0mm (3.3 x 2.2 x 0.3 inches)
|Weight
|58 grams (2.0 oz)
|Transfer Speed
|Up to 1,050 MB/s
|UASP Mode
|Supported
|Encryption
|AES 256-bit hardware data encryption
|Security
|Password Protection S/W
|Password Protection S/W
|Fingerprint Recognition
|Software
|Samsung Portable SSD Software 1.0[1]
|Certifications
|CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB
|RoHS Compliance
|RoHS2
|Colors
|Black & Silver
|Connectivity
|USB type-C-to-C, USB type-C-to-A
|Warranty
|Three Year Limited Warranty
