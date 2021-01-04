You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm smartwatch with LTE for just $249.99, $150 less than the usual $399 retail price.

The device has been superseded by the chunkier Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, but the two devices share identical internals, and with ECG and BP monitoring finally enabled the device is now better value than ever.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 looks sleek and stylish and comes in two different sizes—44mm and 40mm—and two cases: lightweight aluminium with a casual Fluoroelastomer (FKM) Band, and premium solid stainless steel with a leather strap. Samsung is also selling a range of additional stylish strap options for Galaxy Watch Active2 for more customization. The Galaxy Watch Active2 lacks the signature physical rotating bezel. But it is now available digitally, allowing you to use the curved Super AMOLED screen to easily select favorite apps.

Other highlights of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2:

You can now customize your Galaxy Watch Active2 face to your outfit with the My Style color extraction algorithm. Available in the Galaxy Wearable app, simply take a photo of your outfit, choose from five different color patterns, and your watch face changes in seconds.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch can manually track more than 39 workouts with seven of them automatically activated—including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine and dynamic workouts.

With an updated Running Coach, you can monitor your running pace in real-time and enjoy seven different running programs to help meet your goals.

Enhanced sleep analysis algorithms help you work toward healthy sleep patterns (through the four sleep stages), aiding recovery at night and getting you ready for the next day.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 now supports convenient real-time voice and text translation in over 16 languages.

When the Galaxy Watch Active2 is paired to your Galaxy smartphone, for example, the Watch Camera Controller on the Galaxy Watch Active2 allows you to take photos, start recording a video, preview footage on the watch, switch between front and rear lenses, set a timer and then check the final photo or video — all from your wrist.

Battery built for endurance The Galaxy Watch active2’s long lasting battery can go for more than a Day on a single charge, and you can always get a quick boost from your compatible Galaxy phone with wireless power share works with Qi compatible Samsung devices (compatibility with non samsung Qi devices not guaranteed);

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Tech specs: