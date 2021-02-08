Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with S Pen and 256GB storage now available for just $429

by Pradeep

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung’s iPad Pro competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, is now available at a huge discount from Samsung US. You can now get the Galaxy Tab S6 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for just $429. This tablet comes with Samsung S-Pen for great inking experience. Students, veterans, military and families can also get an additional discount of up to 15%. Find the deal here at Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a thin bezel 10.5-inch AMOLED display and AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for great content consuming experience. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is also highly portable with a 5.7mm thin thickness and 420g weight. Now with wireless charging capabilities and built-in BLE remote control features including a gesture function called S Pen Air actions, the S Pen on Galaxy Tab S6 is even more useful. The Ultra-Wide camera allows users to capture with a 123-degree field of view, as wide as the human eye.

Tech specs:

SpecsTab S6
Display10.5” WQXGA, Super AMOLED
ColorMountain Gray, Cloud Blue, Rose Blush
Dimension, Weight244.5 x 159.5 × 5.7mm, 420g
Camera8MP (Front), 13MP + 5MP (Rear)
Memory + Storage8GB +256GB , MicroSD (Up to 1TB)
AP7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
BatteryTablet7,040mAh
S Pen0.35mAh
ConnectivityWi-Fi 802.11 a/ b/ g/ n/ ac 2.4G + 5 GHz, MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0
GPSGPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
SensorsOptical Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
MIC2 MICs
VideoRecording: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) @ 30fps
Playback: UHD 8K (7680 x 4320) @ 30fps
Audio4 speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
AccessoriesBook Cover Keyboard, Book Cover, POGO Charging Dock, S Pen

Source: Samsung

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments