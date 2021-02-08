Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with S Pen and 256GB storage now available for just $429

Samsung’s iPad Pro competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, is now available at a huge discount from Samsung US. You can now get the Galaxy Tab S6 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for just $429. This tablet comes with Samsung S-Pen for great inking experience. Students, veterans, military and families can also get an additional discount of up to 15%. Find the deal here at Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a thin bezel 10.5-inch AMOLED display and AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for great content consuming experience. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is also highly portable with a 5.7mm thin thickness and 420g weight. Now with wireless charging capabilities and built-in BLE remote control features including a gesture function called S Pen Air actions, the S Pen on Galaxy Tab S6 is even more useful. The Ultra-Wide camera allows users to capture with a 123-degree field of view, as wide as the human eye.

Tech specs:

Specs Tab S6 Display 10.5” WQXGA, Super AMOLED Color Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, Rose Blush Dimension, Weight 244.5 x 159.5 × 5.7mm, 420g Camera 8MP (Front), 13MP + 5MP (Rear) Memory + Storage 8GB +256GB , MicroSD (Up to 1TB) AP 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Battery Tablet 7,040mAh S Pen 0.35mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/ b/ g/ n/ ac 2.4G + 5 GHz, MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0 GPS GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Sensors Optical Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor MIC 2 MICs Video Recording: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) @ 30fps

Playback: UHD 8K (7680 x 4320) @ 30fps Audio 4 speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos Accessories Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover, POGO Charging Dock, S Pen

Source: Samsung