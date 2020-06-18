Deal Alert: Get up to $420 off Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ smartphones

You can now get up to $420 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ smartphones from Microsoft Store US. After the new discount, the Samsung Galaxy Note10 device is available starting at $699 and the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ device is available starting at $729. Samsung Galaxy Note10+ device with 512GB storage is now available for just $779 (was $1199). In addition to the discount, Microsoft Store is offering the below deals with these smartphones:

Save $20 on Microsoft 365

50% off select Kingston MicroSD cards

Galaxy Note10 series highlights:

Fast charging, long lasting intelligent power and super speed processing outlast whatever you throw at Note 10

S pen’s newest Evolution gives you the power of air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting to text, all in One Magic wand

With a full set of Pro lenses, super stabilization, live video bokeh and precision audio recording, Note 10 is a studio in your pocket

Note 10’s nearly bezel less Infinity display gives an immersive, cinematic quality to whatever you’re viewing

Internet usage time(lte) (hours) up to 14. Internet usage time(wi fi) (hours) up to 14. Audio playback time (hours, wireless) up to 60. Talk time (4G LTE) (hours) up to 38. Video playback time (hours, wireless) up to 19

Rear camera setup: 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide, Front camera setup: 10MP Selfie Camera with Dual Pixel

You can order the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ smartphones here from Microsoft Store. Both the devices are available in Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black colors.