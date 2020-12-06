Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless headphones have been on the market for a few months now, and have even been superseded by the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earphones, but for now, they still offer the best sound quality of any truly wireless headphones in Samsung’s range.

That is because the Buds Live uses an open design, with much less sound isolation, with even Samsung admitting they offer “superior sound”.

Samsung tout 22 hours of battery life, 11 from the headset and 11 from the charging case, a claim which has stood up well in reviews. They also tout improved sound due to dual speakers with woofer and improved phone call quality due to triple microphones, and I think both of those have not been as impressive as hoped.

First-ever wireless earbuds with 2-way speakers delivering, sound by AKG with rich treble and bass.

An adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls, and long-lasting battery power — all for a premium listening experience.

Truly wearable experience with long lasting battery life ( 11 hours buds and 7 hours case)

Battery – 85mAH for the earbuds and 270 mAh for the cradle/ case

Samsung is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for only $79.99 with eligible trade-in, significantly below its launch price earlier this year of $150. You can pick Galaxy Buds Plus at Samsung here. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is currently available in Black, White, Cloud Blue.

Gallery

Samsung is also selling the new Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for just $109.99 with an audio device trade-in.

Galaxy Buds Live features:

Eye-catching design in a glossy finish that keeps you connected yet comfortable through the day

Deep & spacious sound tuned by AKG

Crystal clear voice & call quality with 3 mics & a Voice Pick Up unit

Find the deal here at Samsung.com.